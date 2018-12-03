Capoue didn’t foul Iheanacho, Success protests red card

Watford and Super Eagles striker, Isaac Success has claimed that his teammate Etienne Capoue’s red card against Leicester City in Saturday’s Premier League game was unjustified.

Success submitted that after speaking with Kelechi Iheanacho, he was convinced that referee Graham Scot was wrong in sending off Capoue in stoppage time.

“I spoke to Iheanacho and he said there was no contact by Capoue,” Success told club website.

“I feel sorry for him because he has been one of our best players. Let’s see what the FA will do because it was never a red card.”

Prior to the incident, Capoue had scored two goals across all competitions this season and has been a consistent fixture for Watford featuring in all but one of their Premier League games.