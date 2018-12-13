Canon gun explodes, kills woman in Enugu as man celebrates acquisition of new masquerade

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu- There was another tragedy at Ezikwe Akpugo, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, when a loaded canon gun exploded and killed one Jacina Nwobodo, 42, during the celebration of acquisition of a new masqurade.

This brings to two, the number of people who died violently within a period of five days in the local government, as an earlier police report stated that a suspected murderer, killed his 48 year old girlfriend, Nkemakonam Chinwuba, with a wooden door frame following a slight quarrel before surrendering himself to the police, on December 9, 2018.

Family sources told Vanguard in the community that Mrs Nwobodo was killed by the canon gun, ignited as one Sunday Anieke Ngwu, celebrated his acquisition of the new masquerade with his friends.

The host was alleged to have invited a experienced native to shoot the canon guns.

It was reported that the experienced canon gun man, one Monday Ani Obodoeji, had ignited the loaded canon guns after lining them on the ground but one of guns which had become old and overused, exploaed an flew in a different direction, where it struck the late Nwobodo to death, leading to pandemonium in the vicinity.

The police at the Enugu state command headquarters confirmed that it received a report of murder of one Jacinta Nwobodo from Eziokwe village in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state, adding that this was the second time such case of untimely death was being reported from the area within five days.

“We are aware that one Mr. Sunday Anieke Ngwu was celebrating his acquisition of a new masqurade with his friends when a canon gun exploded and killed one Jacinta Nwobodo, 42, instantly.

” This is the second time we are getting such ugly report from the same area within a period of five days. Our men will swing into action to unravel if the deceased was intentionally killed or whether it was by accident. It investigation that will reveal if there any ulterior motive or not,’ the police officers who spoke at homicide squad at the police headquarters, Enugu, on the condition of anonymity said.