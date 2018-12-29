By Sola Ogundipe

Cancer, in its various forms, is scary. Though the medical world has come a long way in diagnosing and treating many forms of the disease, cancer remains something everyone wants to prevent — or if that’s not possible, find early and treat quickly.

What is desired is an early warning system — some sort of test that definitively reveals cancer’s presence. In fact, there are several tests, including mammograms, colonoscopies, and Pap smears, that can give that early warning: finding cancer before it can cause symptoms or, worse, before it spreads and cannot be contained, possibly leading to death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveal that many adults the world over are not getting the recommended screening tests for breast, colorectal, and cervical cancers.

The analysis found that women ages 21 to 65 reported not being up-to-date with cervical cancer screening and are missing out on recommended mammograms, which can detect breast cancer.

Too many adults are not following clinical recommendations for cancer screening.

While the screening tests for breast, colorectal, and cervical cancers can and do help catch many cancers early, it’s important to know that none of them is 100 percent reliable.

All have the possibility of missing an existing cancer (a “false negative”) or detecting something that turns out to not to be cancer (a “false positive”).

These erroneous results can be harmful.

A false positive result can cause anxiety and lead to unnecessary procedures such as biopsies, which can cause bleeding, infection, and pain.

A false negative result can cause delays in treatment, possibly allowing cancer to spread before it is detected.

Screening tests may also be read or interpreted incorrectly, or their accuracy may be compromised by quirks in the technology or the machines used to conduct them.

Personal anatomical and physiological differences (how dense a woman’s breasts are, for example) may also affect the accuracy of screening test results.

Cancer screenings you should get

Doctors, scientists, biostatisticians, and epidemiologists have been working together to determine which cancer screening tests have the best chances of identifying true disease, so that measures can be taken to treat cancer before it spreads and causes much harm.

If you are an adult with an average risk for cancer (there are no particular factors that may make you more likely to have cancer, such as a family history), here are some cancer screening tests all professional societies agree you should consider and discuss with your doctor, because evidence exists that they can save lives:

Benefits of cancer screening tests

While cancer screening tests don’t prevent cancer, they can lower the number of deaths from cancer by catching it early so that treatment can start early.

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), colorectal cancer is one of the leading cause of cancer-related deaths for men and women combined.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women and a leading cause of cancer-related death among women.

Rates of cervical cancer, a cancer that affects only women, have decreased dramatically in recent decades with the introduction of the Pap smear. But regular tests are required to detect new cases

While it’s important to be screened for breast, colon, and cervical cancer as recommended, not all cancer screening tests are worth having.

A blood test called the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test is sometimes used to screen for prostate cancer in men. Some physicians, professional organizations, and individuals are in favor of doing PSA tests. Before you have a PSA, ask your doctor about the pros and cons.

Testing urine to detect signs of bladder cancer is helpful.

Many women are understandably worried about one of the deadliest forms of cancer, ovarian cancer. It is often discovered late, after it has spread to nearby organs or beyond. Pap smear and Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) are commodities Screening tests that can help detect it early. Pelvic ultrasound and a blood test to measure levels of a tumor marker called CA-125 have been considered for early detection of ovarian cancer.

Cancer prevention that works

Researchers are constantly gaining new insights about cancer screening, and they continue to look for more reliable and precise methods and technologies to detect cancer early enough so that it can make a difference in people’s lives.

Until much better screening tests become available, remember that no cancer screening test is perfect. Ask your doctor about the potential benefits as well as potential harms of any screening test, even those that are universally recommended.

There’s a lot you can do to prevent cancer.

Don’t smoke, exercise regularly, follow a healthy diet and don’t overeat, drink alcohol in moderation, avoid or limit your exposure to environmental cancer-causing substances as Radon, a naturally-occurring, radioactive gas, and asbestos, a group of minerals used for many years in construction products and still present in many buildings.