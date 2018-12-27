CAN slams El-Rufai over threat to arrest, prosecute Pastor Enenche for hate speech

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has vowed to resist any plot by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State to arrest and prosecute Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, for alleged hate speech, saying such a move will be considered an attempt to silence the church.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, stated this, yesterday, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

Enenche had condemned the creation of three new emirates in the Christian-dominated Southern part of Kaduna State namely, Lere, Kagarko and Kajuru.

According to him, the establishment of the three emirates, especially Kajuru, was part of a grand plot to subjugate the Christians in Adara chiefdom.

Reacting, Governor El-Rufai blamed the escalated killings that rocked Kasuwan Magani area in Kaduna, which was followed by the assassination of the Agom Adara, Dr Maiwada Raphael Galadima, on the remarks by Dr. Enenche and promised to arraign him for hate speech.

However, CAN President said the governor lacked the moral right to carry out his threat since he has himself been found culpable in the peddling of inciting speeches on social media.

Ayokunle advised El-Rufai to channel his strength towards getting the sponsors and perpetrators of the unabated killings going on in the state.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has been drawn to a threat issued by Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai of Kaduna State in some online news media over his determination to get the Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche.

“While we will continue to condemn hate speech by religious leaders and other Nigerians, we cannot stand and watch our respected leaders being set up for molestation, humiliation and prosecution for an unfounded hate speech.

“We have also followed the speeches of Governor El-Rufai and have felt strongly that he has been engaged in making inciting speeches, but several efforts deployed to draw his attention have been fruitless.”