Calls for sack of service chiefs baseless, Group tells Ohaneze elders

Youth group, the Igbo for Nigeria Movement, has chided the Igbo apex socio-political group, Ohaneze Elders, for calling for the sack of Service Chiefs.

Service chiefs didn’t attend Buhari’s Next Level launching, says Presidency

The group said the call is a deliberate attempt to distract the ongoing efforts of the Nigerian Military in routing the remnants of Boko Haram terrorist in the North East region.

In a statement issued by its national president, Mazi Ifeanyi Igwe, it stated that the call was baseless.

“The call for the sack of the service chiefs is not only baseless; it was done in poor taste and with sinister motives. it is therefore consequent to state that since 2015, the business of kidnapping for ransom had been reduced to its barest minimum due to the presence of military personnel carrying out military operations in many parts of the country including the South East region.”

The statement further added that a situation “where the Ohanaze elders are being used by some overzealous officers to advance their agenda is indeed worrisome and calls for concern.”

“The Ohaneze Elders should be wary of been used as a conduit by some overzealous officers to advance their agenda for personal gains. Instead, it should dwell on promoting the unity of Nigeria”

“The Igbo for Nigeria Movement is in the know of the plot and wishes to advise members of the unsuspecting public of the plot orchestrated by some overzealous officers in the military who are bent in whipping up ethnic sentiments in the buildup to the general elections.”

The statement also stated that the call for the compulsory retirement of service chiefs and top military commanders is the prerogative of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed forces and not a socio-cultural group.

“We at this moment wish to inform the Ohaneze Elders that such calls are not within their purview and as such, they should concern themselves with the business of their socio-cultural activities.”

“We wish to state in empathic terms that the call for the sack of service chief is at best the hands of Esau and the voice of Jacob, and as such, it should be disregarded by the relevant political authorities.