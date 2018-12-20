CAF Confed Cup: Rangers ready for USMBA of Algeria onslaught

The Media Officer of Rangers International Football of Enugu, Norbert Okolie, says the club is ready to beat Union Sportive Medinat Bel Abbes (USMBA) of Algeria in Enugu.

Rangers held the Algerian Champions to 0-0 draw in the first leg of the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup in Algeria.

Okolie told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday that Rangers could not let the opportunity of winning the visitors and progress to the next level slip away from their hands.

“Though, we have a good chance against them and the players know that; so there will be no room for complacency till the end of the 90 minutes on Sunday,’’ he said.

Okolie noted that the visitors would have their hands full on Sunday as the strikers were good to go as well as the midfielders to supply the killing passes, saying the defenders were all in form.

The Ranger spokesman said that the Algerian champions would not be push-overs for them as they also wanted to progress.

He called for early goals to help destabilise USMBA so that the other remaining minutes of the match would be easy for them.

Speaking on the injury update of the team, the spokesman said all the players were free from injury, noting that the technical crew had a full house for the match.

Okolie said that the players had been training morning and evening as the club’s Technical Adviser Olugbenga Ogunbote had also been perfecting strategies for the match.

He praised all the team’s goalkeepers, saying that the cooperation among them was the secret of their good performance in past matches.

“Yes, for the past three matches at the Confederation Cup, the Ghanaian goalkeeper, Nana Bonsu, had been in the post but he was able to do well owing to the support of other goalkeepers.

“Bonsu has two clean sheets from the three continental matches we have played so far and it is good for his confidence and other goalkeepers.

“He did not concede in our first match against Defence Force SC of Ethiopia which ended 2-0 and the fortnight 0-0 draw in Algeria.

“I also pray he capped his excellent performance with another clean sheet on Sunday against USMBA,’’ Okolie said. (NAN)