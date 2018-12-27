CAF Champions League: Lobi set to strengthen squad

After surviving an early exit in the CAF Champion League, Lobi Stars vice chairman, Mike Idoko said the club will fortify the team to meet with the challenges ahead.

Lobi beat Gor Mahia of Kenya on away goal rule after aggregate scores leveled at 3-3. As the Markudi side prepare to know their next round opponent on Friday, Idoko said all the weak points identified with the team will be corrected.

“We are thankful to God for allowing us to scale through to the group stage of the Caf Champions League. We have got one of the hurdles out of the way and we are glad that has been settled,” he told Goal.

“We are going to do a lot before the start of the group stage including registering four new players. We have got the input of the technical crew and we are working on ensuring that we get the players that they have asked for. Lobi Stars will be ready for the start of the group stage and we promise to make Nigeria proud.”

The former Sunshine Stars official appealed to the teams in the top flight to help release the players they have identified in the spirit of oneness knowing that they are representing Nigeria.

“As we go in search of these players, it is our appeal to clubs where we have identified those that will be added to be considerate to us with their value on the players,” he added.