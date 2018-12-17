CAF Champions League: Gor Mahia gorge Lobi Stars

Lobi Stars seem to have run into a dead end in their quest to enter the group stages of the CAF Champions League as they were beaten 3-1 by Gor Mahia yesterday at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

And unless Lobi turn the tables around in the second leg it could be another early ouster for a Nigeria clubside in the continental contest.

Gor Mahia’s Samuel Onyango scored a brace, after Jacques Tuyisenge had opened scoring in the first half. Lobi’s Samuel Mathias pulled one back with a header to give Lobi a hope of fight back when they play Gor Mahia in Enugu on December 22.