Businessman, 22, in court over alleged rape of minor

Kano – A 22-year-old businessman, Sale Musa, on Thursday appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano, over alleged rape of six-year-old girl.

Musa, a resident of Sheka Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government of Kano, is facing a count charge of rape.



The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, told the court that Ya’u Abdullahi of the same address reported the case at Sheka Police Division Kano, on Dec.4.

Lale alleged that on the same date at about 12 p.m. the accused deceived and lured the complainant 6-year-old daughter beside a primary school situated at Sheka Quarters and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He said that the offence contravened section 283 of the Penal Code.

The Presiding Judge, Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril, ordered the remand of the accused in prison custody and adjourned the case until Jan.10, 2019, for mention.(NAN)