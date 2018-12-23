Buses branded ‘Buhari/Osibanjo campaign,’ APC office set ablaze in Enugu

Two buses branded ‘Buhari/Osibanjo campaign’ and the campaign office of one of the All Progressives Congress, APC, party factional governorship candidate in Enugu state, Mr. George Tagbo Ogara, were on Saturday, set ablaze by hoodlums still at large.

Both the buses and the office were alleged to be burnt by some improvised explosive device, IEDs, a Premium Times report claims.

According to the report, Mr. Ogara claimed the Improvised Explosive Devices were used to destroy his buses and campaign office by hoodlums he said he does not know where they came from or who sent them.

According to him, “Improvised Explosive Device, IED, bomb is not a matter a civilian like me can intervene. The police and DSS will investigate that matter.”

Mr. Ogara is currently embroiled in a legal battle with his party, APC, for publishing the name of a former senator in the state, Ayogu Eze, as its candidate for the 2019 election.

Mr. Ogara who took his party to court is claiming right to the governorship ticket. The case will be up for hearing at a Abuja Federal High Court in Abuja on January 10.