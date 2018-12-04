Buni Gari Boko Haram attack: More corpses of soldiers recovered in bush

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—A source, yesterday, revealed that two additional bodies of dead soldiers have been recovered in a surrounding bush after Saturday night attack on a military location at Buni Gari in Yobe by Boko Haram

The source also disclosed yesterday night that some soldiers are still missing following the attack which he described as very terrible.

A hospital source equally confirmed recovered bodies were taken to the Damaturu Specialist Hospital mortuary, yesterday afternoon, as six remains of other soldiers were still lying there before the latest addition.

“Six soldiers were brought in on Sunday. We have another two soldiers that were brought in today (yesterday) from the attack making a total of eight soldiers.”

Unfortunately, the army authorities are yet to release any official statement on the attack, but it was also gathered that Brig. Gen. Mohammed Baba Dala, the Sector 2 Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, visited Buni Gari yesterday to assess first hand, the impact of the attack on his troops.