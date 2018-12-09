Buhari’s veto on electoral bill: APC senators vow to block PDP’s override

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THERE are strong indications that there would a charged Executive session tomorrow following President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal, for the fourth time, to assent to the Electoral ( Amendment) Bill 2018 which was passed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Electoral Act Amendment : Atiku, Adeniran, Ozekhome, fault Buhari

The battle will be between Senators of the All Progressives Congress, APC and those of the opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as there are moves by the anti- Buhari Senators to override his veto.

Vanguard gathered that the matter which would come up during the Executive session tomorrow where the decision of the next line of action would be taken, following the rejection of the Passed Electoral Bill, would have the Senators disagree sharply along party lines.

President Buhari’s letter where he declined signing the Electoral ( Amendment ) Bill 2018 on the grounds that it was capable of derailing preparations for 2019 elections would be read to the Senators tomorrow because the letter got to the National Assembly on Friday when there was no sitting in both chambers.

Senators on the platform of the APC who spoke separately with Vanguard have vowed that they would stop their colleagues in the PDP if there was such a move against the backdrop that the opposition party has no such required number to override the President’s veto.

Speaking with Vanguard on the next line of action and whether the Senators would override the President’s veto, Senator Gilbert Nnaji, PDP, Enugu East said, ” When we get to sitting, maybe in an Executive session, we will definitely decide on the next line of action.”

On his part, the Deputy Minority leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, PDP, Taraba South, simply said that they would do that “if we have the number.”

Also speaking with Vanguard, a very strong supporter of President Buhari, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, APC, Delta Central who dismissed any such move, said that there was no way they will allow Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the PDP Senators to carry out such an act at the Senate hallowed chamber.

Senator Omo – Agege said, “As a caucus, we the senators of APC extraction will not allow saraki and his PDP crew to humiliate Mr President. We will not allow any override. They don’t have 73 votes in the senate to carry out their threat.

“You must understand that Mr President has no problems with the content of the bill as passed. His problem is with the timing and the chaos the bill could generate where it to become law. Those who support the bill like myself are happy that it would not be signed into law and be used.”

Also speaking with Vanguard, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, APC, Yobe East said, “President Muhammadu Buhari’s reasons for not signing it are genuine.”

On his part, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, APC, Lagos East has vowed that the Progressive Senators would block any move by the National Assembly to Veto President Muhamadu Buhari’s refusal to once again sign the recent amendments to the Electoral Act.