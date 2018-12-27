Buhari’s second tenure’ll end youth unemployment, says Ngige

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – THE Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure would end youth unemployment in the country, explaining that the federal government has put in place a programme that would achieve the objective.

Speaking at Ojoto in Idemili South local government area of Anambra State during the passing out of 500 youths trained by the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Ngige said such training programmes were aimed at ensuring that Nigerian youths acquired the required skills to guarantee them gainful employment and ultimately become employers of labour.

The programme was sponsored by the minister as part of his efforts to assist youths in the area

“Before long, unemployment in the country will become history,” he said, advising unemployed youths to register with the NDE for training in various areas of specialization

According to him, the Buhari administration was desirous of providing skilled jobs to the youths so that they would provide employment for themselves and become employers of labour, promising that the beneficiaries would be provided with funds to enable them start their own businesses.

He urged the trainees to form cooperatives to strengthen their businesses, assuring that the cost of engaging in cooperatives would be reduced for them.

In his speech, the Anambra State coordinator of NDE, Mr., Iroegbu Eke, said the concept of the training was borne out of the desire to ensure that unemployed persons in the country were exposed to the benefits of self- reliance through the production and marketing of household products such as soup and disinfectants.

“It is my belief that you have been well exposed to the benefits and opportunity to improve and better yourselves and the country at large. I advise you to put whatever knowledge and experience you have gathered in the training into work. You must develop determination to succeed in spite of obstacles in life,” Eke told them..