Buhari’s rejection of electoral bill upsets Reps

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—Signs of an imminent showdown between members of the House of Representatives and President Muhammadu Buhari over his rejection of the amended electoral bill became more conspicuous at yesterday’s plenary.

Hardly had the Speaker of the House, Mr. Yakubu Dogara finished reading a communication from the President on the subject matter than another lawmaker, Aliyu Madaki from Kano State reacted to the letter.

Reacting to the President’s letter to the Speaker of the House, Madaki said the rejection was one too many.

He said that what Nigerians wanted was a free, fair and credible election in 2019, adding that Buhari’s rejection of the bill had shown that the All Progressives Congress, APC had ulterior motives.

He said: “The letter is so serious that it can’t just be ignored. We want free and fair and credible elections. The President’s refusal to assent to the bill shows clearly what his intention and that of his party are regarding the forthcoming 2019 elections. We are watching. The whole world is watching. Everybody is watching”, he said.

Amid Madaki’s submission was a shout of “Point of Order”, from the House Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Meanwhile, President’s Buhari’s kinsman, Ibrahim Murtala representing Matazu/Musawa Federal Constituency at the plenary dumped the ruling APC for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This was conveyed in a letter read by Dogara.