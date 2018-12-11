Buhari’s refusal to sign Electoral Act threat to nation’s existence says – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the amended Electoral Act is a threat to the nation’s existence as it will generate deadly political tension in 2019 .

The governor also declared that the whole essence of not signing the Electoral Act by President Muhammadu Buhari is for him to rig the 2019 elections.

He spoke at the Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday during the visit of the Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Wisdom Ihunwo.

” This present administration does not not want the existence of one Nigeria. We don’t know if there will be Nigeria after the 2019 General elections.

“The National Assembly tried to cure the defects of the Electoral Act that led to controversies during the 2015 elections. After the passage, the President kept on giving countless excuses why he wouldn’t sign the amended Electoral Act.

“The whole essence of not signing the Electoral Act is to rig the 2019 General elections. And in the plot to rig the 2019 elections, Rivers State comes first and Akwa Ibom State is the second on their list”, he said.

Governor Wike said that President Muhammadu Buhari is aware that if he assents to the amended 2019 electoral act, he will lose the 2019 elections.

He said that the APC is working against transparent and credible polls because they have been rejected by Nigerians.

He said: “Now, they don’t want to use the smart card readers because they want to sit down and write results.

“It is painful that the President that says he is fighting corruption is leaving room for the rigging of the 2019 polls. There is no corruption worse than rigging. The President cannot set this country on fire”.

He noted that the country belongs to all Nigerians, hence every group must rise up to defend the nation’s democracy.

Governor Wike urged the Church to work with other well-meaning Nigerians to resist the criminal intent of the Buhari administration in the area of election rigging.

Earlier, the Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Wisdom Ihunwo congratulated Governor Wike for making Rivers State proud within and outside Nigeria.

He noted that Governor Wike has turned Rivers State into a huge construction site which has led to the governor emerging the best performing governor in different sectors of the economy.

He appreciated the governor’s goodwill and support for the Church.

“Our prayer is that because you have willingly invested into the progress of the Diocese of the Niger Delta North, God will further open the channel of favour and opportunities for you in your political journey “, he said .

Highpoint of the visit was the offering of special prayer for the Rivers State Governor by the Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North.