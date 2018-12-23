Buhari’s reelection, sure ticket for Yoruba in 2023 – Osinbajo

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on the people of Yorubaland to ensure they vote for President Muhammadu Buhari for reelection assuring them that the victory of Buhari would guarantee a sure ticket for Yoruba presidency come 2023.

Osinbajo said this yesterday when he visited the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi in his palace.

He said, “Yoruba have a crucial role to play in the 2019 elections so ensure that APC wins. We are looking at 2023. If we don’t do well in 2019, the opportunity might evade us. We should be forward-looking and not spoil our future by allowing those who had plundered our nation to come back to government. They have been coalescing again to continue the plunder but God shall not allow them. If one is building a house, he has to construct a very solid foundation. The foundation might not be easily noticed but when it is built on, the house will emerge.

“What I know about President Buhari is that he is an honest person and he is trustworthy. Whatever he says he will do, he always strive to do it. If we look at the level of corruption that had taken place, it was humongous. We should not allow it to continue again”, Osinbajo appealed.

When he met with traders in the town, he dismissed a rumour on alleged collection of PVC of eligible voters.

“Some people are saying that APC is collecting traders’ PVC and BVN. It is all lies. The money we give is transferred through phone without collecting any such details from anybody. Don’t fall for their antics”, Osinbajo cautions.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi said that Oyo State is peaceful and enjoying better security compared to the era of past governments because Alaafin is on ground. He is unarguably the most intellectual and intelligent Kabiyesi in the whole of Yorubaland. Baba is a friend of APC. Once he is behind one, all the elements both spiritual and physical are in one’s support. This coming 2019 elections is between Hausa and Yoruba on one hand and Hausa and Ibo on the other side. It is only a bastard in Yorubaland that will not support APC. The glutton on the opposite side has wasted our resources yet they want to come back. Don’t allow them”, Ajimobi pleaded.

The monarch, described Osinbajo as a true son of Yorubaland and a true representative of the Yorubaland.

Alaafin said, “God will do for us what we are expecting in the nearest future. He also lauded Ajimobi for entrenching the culture of peace and security in Oyo State against what had been experienced before the inception of the present administration.

In attendance were the gubernatorial candidate of the APC Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Senator Teslim Folarin, Olufemi Ojudu, Retired Arch Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu, Chief Imam of Oyo Town Sheik Abdulganiy Ajokidero, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi and many other candidates of the party ahead of the 2019 elections.