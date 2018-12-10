Buhari’s leadership style leaves much to be desired – Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, Publisher of Ovation Magazine has said that he likes President Muhammadu Buhari but that his leadership style leaves much to be desired.



I like BUHARI as a simple, humorous personality but his leadership style leaves much to be desired and his cabal won't let the competent people around him function… His wife has cried out endlessly… I weep for the man in the gilded cage… I wished he could liberate himself!

I will never support anyone witch-hunting BUHARI, his family and team even if they have been vindictive to others. We must end this culture of reckless impunity in a democratic government…

"President Buhari participates at the Corruption Risk Assessment training for Leadership of National agencies in the African Union and the presentation of report of the corruption risk assessment of Nigeria's e-government system in Abuja on 10th Dec 2018.."

