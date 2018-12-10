Breaking News
Buhari’s leadership style leaves much to be desired – Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, Publisher of Ovation Magazine has said that he likes President Muhammadu Buhari but that his leadership style leaves much to be desired.

Dele Momodu on his Twitter handle on Monday said ‘I like BUHARI as a simple, humorous personality but his leadership style leaves much to be desired and his cabal won’t let the competent people around him function,”

He also lamented that Buhari’s wife had cried out endlessly about the cabal that won’t let competent people around the President function saying he weeps for the man in the gilded cage and wished he could liberate himself!

“I like BUHARI as a simple, humorous personality but his leadership style leaves much to be desired and his cabal won’t let the competent people around him function,” Momodu Wrote.

“His wife has cried out endlessly… I weep for the man in the gilded cage. I wished he could liberate himself!”

