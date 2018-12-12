Buhari’s achievements outshines PDP’s 16years rule – Omo-Agege

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – SENATOR representing Delta Central senatorial district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said described the three years administration of President Muhammad Buhari as success story for Nigerians when compared to the 16years rule of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The lawmaker made the disclosure at Ughelli, Delta State during the inauguration of his 400 man campaign council headed by Chief Francis Atanoneyovwin.



Omo-Agege while applauding the APC led government explained that the government has wedged relentless war against corruption and insurgency in the North East and is winning the war.

He said: “Through the government’s laudable N-Power, TradersMoni and School Feeding programmes many Nigerians have been empowered hence we need to reelect the APC government to continue these programs.

“Here in Delta, Buhari has performed well through the intervention of the NDDC as it has constructed more roads than the state government who call themselves roads master.”

Chairman of the party in the state, Jones Erue while urging members of the party to be united and tolerant of one another, said: “I will be the chairman that will lead the opposition to Delta State Government House in 2019 and I believe in the prophecy but we must forgive and tolerate ourselves and work in unity to win all positions.”