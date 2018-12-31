Buhari’s ability to conduct free, fair 2019 polls in doubt —Atiku group

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu— An Igbo support group for Atiku/Obi presidential campaign organisation, support, Otu Nkwado Atiku na Obi, ONTO, has described plans by the Nigerian Army to launch Operation Python Dance in the 36 states of the federation and Abuja as sign that President Muhammadu Buhari “is not planning to conduct a free and fair general elections in 2019.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of ONTO, Hon Alex Obi- Osuala, in Enugu yesterday.

The many contradictions of Muhammadu Buhari – Reno

The statement titled “Re-Nigerian Army planned Operation Python Dance 111 in all 36 states of the federation commencing from January 1 to February 28, 2019,” reads, “Otu Nkwado Atiku na Obii, ONTO, an Igbo volunteer voters movement condemns this unprovoked act of the military, especially coming within the period slated for the general elections. ONTO has always suspected that the present government of President Mohammadu Buhari has no intention of conducting a free and fair election.

There will be no electoral violence in Rivers in 2019- Princewill says

“ONTO has in our various press releases and statements intimated the general public and the international community on the plan of this APC government to rig the 2019 general elections using every means at their disposal including the law enforcement agents.”