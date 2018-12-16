Buhari will hand over to an Igbo president in 2023- Mustapha

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA— THE ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, has restated its resolve that President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over power to an Igbo person in 2023 and urged Ndigbo to embrace the party.

This is contrary to the position credited to Works and Housing Minister, Babantude Fashola that President Buhari would hand over to a Yoruba in 2023.

Speaking weekend in Umuahia, at the inauguration of the South East chapter of the Presidential Support Committee, PSC, the Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr. Boss Mustapha assured Ndigbo that President Buhari does not hate them.

According to him, the shortest route to producing a president of Igbo extraction is by supporting and voting for APC in 2019. He urged them to ensure that President Buhari is returned in 2019.

Represented by Mr. Gideon Sammani, Mustapha who expressed the level acceptance the party has gained in the South East, urged the people to work hard to ensure that President is reelected in 2019. He said that what he saw has shown that Ndigbo has changed their opinion on APC.

He said that President has demonstrated love to Ndigbo by aggrieve work going on in the roads in the zone and the ongoing work on the second Niger Bridge, saying that “Buhari has done a lot for Ndigbo”.

In his address, the South East Zonal Coordinator, Engr. Chemberline Adiaso urged the Igbos to support President Buhari’s reelection bid, saying that the President has proven to be “a man of integrity and honour”.

“President Buhari can be entrusted with Nigeria’s with Nigeria’s resources without fear of looting, re-looting or collective mismanagement of our resources in the name of coalition or government of national unity.

“For Ndigbo in particular, I would like to take this opportunity to remind ourselves that our future is in our hands now and it is time to show that we mean business. I do believe that we know what we want but whether or not we are prepared for it depends largely on our collective choices in the forthcoming 2019 polls.

“The 2023 Igbo Presidency agenda is not only realizable by sticking with President Muhammadu Buhari, but will also be a watershed in the lives of Igbos. The opportunity has never been this bright, glaring and inviting since the return of democracy in 1999. It is absolutely your choice to make”, Adiaso said.