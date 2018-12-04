Breaking News
Buhari urged to replicate increase in Police salary for teachers

On 6:19 amIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – The Class of 1978 of Government College Ughelli, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to replicate the increase in the salary structure of the Nigeria Police in the salaries of teachers in Nigeria.
Buhari

The class made their position known during their inaugural annual lecture and conference as part of activities to mark its 40 years anniversary.

The event which held  at the school premises  in Ughelli, was entitled:  “Falling Standard of Education in Nigeria: Role of Old Boys, Government, Teachers, and Students.”

In his remarks, Chairman of the class, Dr. Akpo Mudiaga Odje while lamenting the welfare of teachers in the country, said: “We hope President Buhari extends the increase of police salary to teachers as well as to members of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, who are currently on strike.”


