Buhari to Swiss Govt.: Thank you for returning stolen funds

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerian government remains deeply grateful to the government and people of Switzerland for their support in resuscitating the economy, especially the return of stolen funds.

Ogun APC: We will resolve all conflicts before elections – Abiodun

The president expressed the nation’s gratitude when he received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of Switzerland to Nigeria, Mr. George Steiner, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

President Buhari said the return of stolen funds and interventions in the crisis in the North East had further indicated the Swiss government’s commitment to the development of Nigeria.

“We are grateful to the Swiss government for allowing illegally stolen funds to be brought back to Nigeria,’’ he said.

The President noted that the facilitating roles the Swiss government had been playing in the North East, particularly in reaching out to Internally Displaced Persons, had been most helpful.

He expressed the hope that the bilateral relations between both countries would continue to be strengthened.

The Swiss Ambassador said his government would always be disposed to supporting Nigeria in ensuring peace in the country, especially in the North East.

“We have strong and solid relations with Nigeria. It’s an honour and privilege for us to contribute to issues of importance in the country,’’ he added.