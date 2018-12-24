Buhari, Tinubu mourn late Sophie Oluwole

lAs Nigeria’s first female PhD holder dies at 83

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu yesterday, extended their heartfelt condolences to the Oluwole family on the death of Sophie Oluwole, renowned philosopher and Nigeria’s first female doctorate degree holder in philosophy.

Oluwole died at the age of 83.

In a statement, President Buhari mourned the cerebral philosopher, who through her teachings and works celebrated the Yoruba culture, history and worldview.

He reminded the world that within pristine traditions are values that promote the ideals of democracy, fairness, equity and justice.

President Buhari believes that the deceased will be honoured and remembered for her commitment and skill in spreading the word about the good in promoting African tradition, culture, knowledge and languages.

Also mourning the late Oluwole, Asiwaju Tinubu described her as a distinguished academic and Yoruba nationalist.

In a statement, Tinubu said: “Prof. Sophie Oluwole was a distinguished academic, pan-African philosopher and Yoruba nationalist. As Nigeria’s first female doctorate degree holder in philosophy, she truly earned her stripes. She believed in and practiced what she taught and preached.

“She loved and celebrated Yoruba tradition and philosophy so much she was nicknamed Mamalawo (female herbalist).

“Nigeria, the Yoruba race and all those who admire pristine traditions will sorely miss Prof. Sophie.”

How she died

Dean of the Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Muyiwa Falaiye, confirmed that Oluwole lost her battle to death on Sunday after a prolonged illness.

Oluwole, born in Igbara-oke, Ondo State in 1935, studied history, geography and philosophy in UNILAG, after which she worked briefly as an assistant lecturer in 1972.

She bagged her doctorate degree in 1984 and was the first Nigerian female to accomplish such feat at the time.