Buhari salutes Nuhu Ribadu for wining global anti-corruption award

President Muhammadu Buhari heartily congratulates the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Malam Nuhu Ribadu on his winning the Anti-Corruption Lifetime Achievement Award.

The President rejoices with the pioneer chairman of the EFCC, noting that being one of eight recipients from five continents of various categories of the Award organised by the prestigious Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Award 2018, during its Third annual ceremony in Malaysia on Friday, “is a rare privilege and acknowledgment of his fearless fight against corruption in his country.”

2 whistle blowers arrested for alleged false information against bank MD

According to President Buhari, “The award to Ribadu affirms our commitment to the campaign against corruption, which is one of the three focal areas of our administration. This also means that the world appreciates our determination to stem the negative effects of corruption on the country’s development.”

He urges the current leadership of the anti-corruption organisations in the country not to be deterred in the face of “corruption fighting back in different forms and shapes.”

Laurels for Ibrahim Magu, Titi Abubakar, Charles Inojie, others

President Buhari also enjoins all Nigerians in leadership positions to emulate Malam Ribadu and see public office “as a public trust.”