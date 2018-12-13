Breaking News
Buhari revamping economy by diversification, building infrastructure – Keyamo

On 2:26 pmIn News by adekunleComments

Mr. Festus Keyamo SAN and Director of President Buhari 2019 Presidential Campaign has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is revamping economy by diversification, building infrastructure.

Keyamo on his Twitter handle said ‘those who say they want to revamp the economy, see the true picture they left behind.

‘They want to deceive the masses, but we shall continue to stick to facts.’

‘These reports were in 2012-13. Now, PMB is revamping the economy by diversification & building critical infrastructure’

For anybody to say we have not move since 2015 will be lying – Keyamo


