Buhari never ordered freezing of Obi’s account – Presidency

…denies raid on Atiku’s home

…says PDP now a flowing stream of fake news

…Buhari’s freezing Obi’s account, act of cowardice—Atiku group

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Presidency on Monday said that the allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, government ordered the freezing of bank accounts belonging to the former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi was not true.



The Presidency also denied the report that President Buhari ordered the raid on the home of the son of the PDP’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Saturday, describing the allegations as fairy tales.

Meantime, one of the Atiku’s support groups, Otu Nkwado Waziri Adamawa Abubakar Atiku and Mr. Peter Obi Okwute Igbo gburu, has described as cowardice the alleged freezing of Obi’s account on the orders of the President.

Reacting to the alleged involvement of President Buhari in the freezing of Obi’s account and the raid of Atiku’s house, the Presidency through the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said the story was a manifestation of the PDP’s growing expertise in fake news.

He said, “The story about the raid “ordered by Buhari-led government” on the home of PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s son and the fairy tale on the alleged blockage of the bank accounts of the running mate,Governor Peter Obi and his family are both untrue, and should be dismissed as just another manifestation of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s growing expertise in fake news.

“Nigerians must be becoming wary by now, of a political party with absolutely nothing to offer in the coming elections and has instead, transformed into a knight in shining armor, slaying the truth. In this so-called transformation, PDP has changed into nothing but to a ceaselessly flowing stream of fake news.

“It is impossible to find in Nigeria today, anyone propagating fake news more than the PDP.

Our advice to Nigerians is: ignore them.”

Meanwhile, Otu Nkwado Waziri Adamawa Abubakar Atiku and Mr. Peter Obi Okwute Igbo gburu, ONTO, a volunteer voters group has described the freezing of Obi’s bank account on the orders of the presidency as an act of cowardice.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of ONTO, Alex Obi-Osuala read thus, “Our attention has been drawn to a media report of the alleged freezing of PDP vice Presidential candidate’s bank account Mr. Peter Obi by the present APC government of President Mohammadu Buhari.

“ONTO an Igbo volunteer voter support group, has informed the general public on many occasions of the premeditated plan and actions of the current APC led federal government in using the instrument of government like EFCC, DSS etc to witch hunt opposition candidates and perceived political opponents, some have, out of fear defected to APC.

“It is also noteworthy that President Mohammadu Buhari recently signed executive order banning or barring notable Nigerians especially his political opponents from traveling out of the country in any guise, which was termed “Fighting Corruption” few months to general election.

“This move has been criticized by many Nigerians as a way of co-opting and keeping such individuals loyal to the government till the end of the elections.

“The freezing of the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi’s bank account aimed at weakening his campaign activities by stifling him of funds and reducing his ability to engage strongly and competitively in the electoral process is the height of cowardice.

“ONTO therefore call on the federal government to immediately remove any hold on the account of Okwute Igbo gburu gburu, Mr. Peter Obi.

“We also call on Independent electoral commission (INEC), civil society organizations, International community and international election observers to take note of this dubious and mischievous plan, to systematically deny our principal fair competition in the upcoming electoral process.”