Buhari: I’m not ‘Jubril, I’m Buhari, President makes mockery of critics

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari , has finally responded to canards making rounds that he died when he went for a medical treatment in UK and was replaced by one Jubril from Sudan.

Buhari who made the statement in Poland opined that, “A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. It is real me… I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong”.

Recall that many critics had berated Presidency over the issue and had equally queried Buhari’s aides to attest or quash the allegation.

In view of Nigerians request, the minister of information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, averred, “It is idiotic to say the President is cloned. I don’t see any serious government responding to that.

“So, the same Jubril that was cloned from Sudan or Chad is in Chad now? Isn’t that stupid?” he had asked at a press conference in Abuja.

“They even said he is from Chad. Yet, the same President is in Chad as we speak. The same Jibrin is remembering what the President did while in Petroleum Trust Fund and he is also remembering what he did when he was head of state between 1983 and 1985.

President Buhari, the Imaginative Clone and Human Genetics

“All the ministers do not know who is before them when they attend the federal executive council meeting? The President remembers memos he had seen or heard about in 1985 and we say he is cloned.

“So, Jubril from Chad or Sudan will now remember all of these? It is too silly for the government to respond to this. It must be ignored.”

Similarly, Buhari today broke silence as he opined, “I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong”.

