Buhari has changed the negative narrative about Nigeria among nations -Gov. Lalong

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau says President Muhammadu Buhari has changed the negative narrative about Nigeria among nations with his fight against corruption.

Lalong said this in a special meassage to President Buhari through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Mark Longyen, on Sunday in Jos.

“Your Excellency, you have succeeded in changing the hitherto negative narrative about Nigeria and its attendant image in the comity of nations.

“ Buhari successfully did it within a record time of your first tenure in office,” he said.

Lalong, who congratulated President Buhari on his 76th birthday anniversary coming up on Monday, described him as the architect and father of contemporary Nigeria.

The govenor said that President Buhari’s birthday reminded him of the fact that he was an anti-corruption star, a lover of the masses, a nationalist and patriot par excellence.

“This implies that electing you for a second term in office is the only guarantee for the consolidation of your success story.

“It will also lead to realisation of the Nigeria of our dreams and the dreams of our heroes past,” he said.

Lalong said that he joined millions of Nigerians and other well-wishers to rejoice with the president on the epochal and auspicious occasion.

He wished the President sound health, long life, prosperity and uncommon wisdom to steer the affairs of the country.