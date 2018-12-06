Buhari congratulates Gov. Obiano on Pope Francis’ Honour for Social Harmony

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra for the recognition by Pope Francis over his promotion of social harmony, good neighbourliness and philanthropy.



Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said the president felicitated with the government and people of Anambra for the deserved award on the governor.

President Buhari noted that, “the award takes into full cognisance the maturity and decency of the governor in handling the last elections in the state.’’

The president commended Cardinal Francis Arinze, Prefect Emeritus of the Congregation for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments at the Vatican, who would lead a Pontifical Mass preceding the special award by the Catholic Church to Obiano on Dec. 8.

He affirmed that the recognition by the Catholic Church would send “the right signal to other states and all Nigerians that free, fair and peaceful elections are realisable, especially when political leaders declared their stand against non- violence elections’’.

President Buhari equally congratulated Chief Obi Adimora and Mr Chidi Amamgbo who would also receive awards at the event. (NAN)