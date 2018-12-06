Buhari confers 2018 National Merit Award on Prof. Olufemi Obafemi

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday conferred the 2018 Nigerian National Order Merit (NNOM) Award on Professor Olufemi Obafemi at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Obafemi, who is currently the National Chairman of the Nigerian Reproduction Rights Society of Nigeria (REPRONIG), has been a Professor of English and Dramatic Literature at the University of Ilorin since October 1st, 1990.

A prolific playwright, novelist, poet, literary and theatre scholar, Professor Obafemi has reportedly published 14 scholarly books, 16 creative books, and over 70 journal articles in national and international outlets.

At the yearly award ceremony that comes up every first Thursday of every December, Buhari lauded the research and intellectual qualities of the recipient.

According to him, Obafemi has made Nigeria proud with his contributions by drawing global attention to Nigeria.

The President said that the Federal Government would continue to support research innovation in the country and also look into the requests of the agency.

Speaking at the event, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, said that the recipient was selected based on his selfless contribution to the development of Nigeria.

The Chairman of NNMA, Prof. Shekarau Yakubu said Prof. Obafemi is the 76th recipient of the award for 2018.

He said, “This recipient has successfully scaled the hurdles and is thus worthy to be conferred with the Nigerian National Order of Merit award for 2018.”

Obafemi during vote of thanks, expressed appreciation to the President and the board for selecting him as the recipient for 2018.

According to him, good education policies of government are very important for students to attain top academic achievements.