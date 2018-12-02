Buhari, bigot who does not want to be seen as Zealot – Reno

Have you read Buhari’s Opinion Editorial in the Church Times of UK in which he accused his political opponents of politicising religion? If you have not, do yourself a favour and do not read it. The hypocrisy will make you want to march to Aso Rock and donate two slaps to Buhari’s face!

It is just annoying, and certainly hypocritical, that a man who in 2003 said ‘Muslims should only vote for those who would uphold Islam’ is now writing an oped (can Buhari write? A consultant wrote it) asking Nigerians not to politicise religion. No man has politicised religion in Nigeria like Muhammadu Buhari!

It is an insult for Buhari to claim in his consultant written oped that “Along with the millions of Christians in Nigeria today, I believe in peace, tolerance, and reconciliation”. This is a man that threatened to “soak” his political opponents in “blood”. I blame Church Times for giving him a platform to lie!

This is a man who allowed his military kill at least 348 unarmed Shiite men, women, children and infants just because they blocked the road in Zaria. Has Church Times investigated Buhari? They should watch the YouTube video of soldiers shooting unarmed Shiites in Abuja. Buhari believes in blood, not any dirty peace!

And Buhari had the guts to say “Muslims and Christians must first turn to one another in compassion.” What compassion did Buhari show his fellow Muslim Shiites? If Buhari cannot love a Shiite and has killed so many of them, is it a Christian he will love?

Does Buhari think that we are all mentally lazy enough that he can get some highly paid consultants to throw some Biblical and Quranic verses at us and we will forget that his government told us that ‘giving land for ranching is better than death’? What a hypocrite!

And the worst hypocrisy, the most blatant double standard, the most annoying sanctimonious words were when Buhari said “Whichever religion or religious denomination they choose to follow, Nigerians are devout. Anything that Nigerians believe will place impositions on their practice, and belief is therefore sure to cause widespread alarm. And, unfortunately, there are those who seek to divide Nigerians — and our two great religions — and to do so for their own advantage.”

Really? Is Buhari not even ashamed to say this? This is a man who in 2001 said “I will continue to show openly and inside me the total commitment to the Sharia movement that is sweeping all over Nigeria”.

Not done, Buhari continued as follows “God willing, we will not stop the agitation for the total implementation of the Sharia in the country”.

And now this same odious fellow is now preaching against the politicisation of religion! Buhari did not just politicise religion, he weaponised it!

And then Buhari lies to Church Times by saying “I stand accused — paradoxically — of trying to Islamise Nigeria while also being accused by Boko Haram terrorists of being against Islam.”

Just that quote alone is proof to me thst Muhammadu Buhari DID NOT write the article because the Buhari I know does not know the meaning of the word ‘paradoxically’!

But on a serious note, I have never accused Buhari of trying to Islamise Nigeria, but it is a lie that Boko Haram accuses or accused him of being against Islam. They never did.

What Boko Haram accuses Buhari of is being against their caliphate and I urge Church Times to investigate my statement. As a matter of fact, Boko Haram so admired Buhari that they once nominated him as their preferred negotiator in peace negotiations between them and the Nigerian government.

Moreover, ever since he rose to power on a bouquet of lies and empty promises, Mr. Buhari has pursued a radical policy of releasing so called ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members arrested by the previous administration. Over a thousand have been released. Church Times should not be deceived!

And then Buhari goes on to blame his political opponents for the rising tensions between herdsmen and local farmers. He forgot to tell the Church Times how he sent an invading army against the IPOB who have not killed anyone but said ‘I can only pray’ about herdsmen.

After herdsmen (Buhari did not tell Church Times he was once their Chief Patron) killed 150 people in Plateau on June 24, 2018, Buhari said “There is nothing I can do to help the situation except to pray”. But He did not pray about IPOB or Shiites. He sent soldiers to kill them!

I must say that I am very disappointed in Church Times for giving a hypocrite of the highest order, like Muhammadu Buhari, the platform he needed to whitewash himself and project an image that is not true to the British public.

The Church Times would do well to Google Bridget Agbahime. This 74 year old female evangelist was beheaded in Kano for Blasphemy after preaching. The five suspect that were arrested were released on a ‘no case submission’. Where is Buhari’s justice for Agbahime?

The Church Times may also want to investigate the case of Pastor Eunice Olawale, who was killed in Abuja in broad daylight on July 9, 2016 for preaching Christ. Not one person was arrested. The Muhammadu Buhari they are now celebrating did NOTHING, yet a man who named his dog ‘Buhari’ was arrested and jailed!

Church Times should ask their new darling, Buhari, why every intelligence agency is headed by a Northern Muslim male including the:

NPF

NSA

DSS

NIA

DMI

DIA

NPS

NCS

NIS, and

EFCC

One or two may be a coincidence, but all 10 of them is a deliberate strategy to shut out Christians!

Is it for nothing that no less an institution as the US Congress revealed that Nigeria, under Buhari, is now the “most dangerous place in the world for Christians”. Church Times should not take my word for it. They should investigate this claim before celebrating Buhari.

These are just a few instances of the injustice against Christians perpetrated by Muhammadu Buhari and those who have died are having their graves trampled upon by Church Times in their celebration of this unceremonious fellow they gave their platform to.

The fact remains that Muhammadu Buhari is a thoroughly nasty piece of work, who will go down in history with the likes of Stalin and Pol Pot, as a man who has blood on his hands and no amount of PR whitewash can revise his history of bigotry and nepotism.

Reno’s Nuggets

Dear ladies,

Men will be attracted to you because of your beauty. They may stay with you because of your brains. But majority of men will only marry you because of your character. So make up your face. Read good books. But more importantly, upgrade your morals. As for the men who will read this post, I’m sorry, but all you have to do to attract, retain and marry a woman is to be successful and responsible. Looking good is not a necessary requirement #RenosNuggets

Reno’s Darts

According to PremiumTimes, the 118 solders butchered by Boko Haram were killed in Metele on November 18, 2018, the same day the service chiefs attended Muhammadu Buhari’s fraudulent #NextLevel launch. What if those soldiers had been calling for reinforcement, but their chiefs were busy cavorting at Aso Rock? Think about that for a minute. Imagine that they called for air cover and the chief of air staff was listening to Buhari promising lies in the Villa! #RenosDarts

Reno Omokri

Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years, and other books. Avid traveller. Tormentor of Muhammadu Buhari and the APC.