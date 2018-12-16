Breaking News
Buhari at 76: Akeredolu solicits Nigerians’ support for better service

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has sought the support and prayers of Nigerians for President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him serve the country better.

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The governor made the call in a press statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Sunday by Olusegun Ajiboye, his Chief Press Secretary.

“`The governor joined millions of Nigerians to congratulate President Mohammadu Buhari on his 76th birthday.

“Akeredolu also congratulates Nigerians for having Buhari as their president at this difficult time,” Ajiboye said.

He expressed confidence that the president was celebrating his 76th birthday with calmness, love and robust service to his fatherland.

He said the president’s commitment to the development of Nigeria as the largest black African nation was increasingly yielding the expected results.

“I am soliciting more Nigerians’ support and prayers for the President to enable him to serve the country better,” he said.


