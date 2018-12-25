Budget: Education leads, as Shettima budgets N125bn for 2019

By Ndahi Marama

MAIDUGURI—Governor Kashim Shettima, yesterday in Maiduguri, presented a budget of N125.8 billion to Borno State House of Assembly for the 2019 fiscal year, out of which N22.4 billion was allocated for completion of projects in primary, secondary and tertiary schools.

Shettima described the budget as his last, recalling that his first budget was presented on December 29, 2011.

Tagged Budget of Consolidation, Shettima said the N125,828,310,000 proposed for both recurrent and capital expenditures will be financed from internally-generated revenue of N17,498,355,000; federation account allocation of N86,759,118,000 and capital receipt of N21,570,837,000.

The governor added that capital expenditure takes N61,998,304,000 and recurrent expenditure, N63,830,006,000.

He explained that unlike in all previous years, when capital expenditures were regularly higher than recurrent, for the 2019 fiscal year, capital expenditure is less because most capital projects are either completed or at various stages of completion.