Brighton boss banks on Balogun to stop Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton said he is confident that with the qualities and experience of Leon Balogun his team can stop Chelsea when they clash in the Premier League on Sunday.

Since his arrival in the summer, the 30-year-old has found game time limited and only made his fifth league appearance as they bowed to a 1-0 loss to Burnley last Saturday.

“It helps you are bringing in somebody that is an experienced player. The only thing he hasn’t done is play games,” Hughton told the Argus.

“He trains very well and you have got to be ready, particularly in that position.”

Balogun’s second Premier League start ended in defeat to Burnley but the 60-year-old is pleased with the performances of the Nigerian and his partner Lewis Dunk at the Turf Moor.

“It’s a hard day playing against which ever two they[Burnley] have up front,” he added.

“They have a direct style, they will get the ball up front, and they have two very physical centre-forwards.

“So it was a hard day for us but I thought both of them did really well.”