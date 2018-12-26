Bridge Schools rank among best in Kenyan National Primary exams

By Stephen Agada

Leader in the provision of affordable education through cutting edge technology in underserved communities, Bridge International Academies, has achieved impressive success in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education, KCPE exams; for the fourth consecutive year. This is following the publication of a DFID report in Lagos by the UK Government, revealing equity of learning in Bridge schools.

Bridge runs over 60 schools in Lagos and Osun, but has yet to sit for the National Common Entrance exams. As such, education stakeholders are closely watching the learning outcomes being achieved in other countries across Africa where the social enterprise is working.

In Kenya, over a million children took the KCPE exam this year and for the first time there was no passing or failing. Following sweeping policy changes, all children are now eligible to attend secondary school. The KCPE score simply determines which type of secondary school.

Rhoda Odigboh, Academic Director at Bridge, said: “In four consecutive years, Bridge pupils have performed excellently well in the Kenya Primary School Exit, KPCE exams and shown significant learning gains in Nigeria, Uganda and Liberia. We are delighted that the evidence of learning gains Bridge provides gets stronger each year. At Bridge Nigeria, equity is the buzzword. Regardless of parental income, educational background or language ability, our students perform above level in Literacy and Numeracy.”

For the fourth consecutive year, Bridge pupils have outperformed their peers; cementing the trend that Bridge pupils do better. Thousands of Bridge pupils sat for the exam and excelled, despite coming from disadvantaged communities.

The performance of girls in Bridge schools is also noteworthy. The individual performances of top scorers Stacy Linda Achieng from Bridge Getembe (409 marks) and Victoria Juarez from Bridge Lamu (403 marks) have paved the way for local and national celebration.

Group results are also promising. For the fourth consecutive year, girls attending Bridge for five or more years were the highest performing cohort, averaging 281 marks.

The average score for Bridge pupils increases for each year they study in the school. Pupils who have spent the majority of their primary education at Bridge (five or more years) averaged almost 30 points higher than the national average and are 43% more likely to score at least 250 marks than the average Kenyan pupil.

Bridge pupils are often the first in their families to complete primary school or have access to secondary education, demonstrating how Bridge is a springboard for social mobility. The results have proved, once again, that poverty isn’t destiny. It has demonstrated that children from impoverished communities can successfully compete with the wealthiest sections of Kenyan society; all they need is opportunity. This is not only true in Kenya but, as has been seen through the DFID study, it is true in Lagos.

As the Nigerian Government remains focused on improving education outcomes across the country they should look at results being achieved in other countries across Africa and ensure that these approaches are effectively adopted for the benefit of Nigerian children.