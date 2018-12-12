Breaking: Yobe house of assembly speaker, Zanna Ali resigns

By Bala Ajiya

The Speaker of Yobe state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon . Dala Dogo, has resigned as speaker of the house.

Hon. Dogo resigned after seven and half years of piloting the affairs of the house .

His voluntary resignation was accepted by all the members of the house who, subsequently, appointed a new Speaker immediately.

The house appointed Hon. Zanna Ali as new speaker.

Hon. Zanna Ali is the member representing Machina constituency ,

The new speaker, Alh. Zanna Ali , was sworn in as the speaker in the chamber of the state house of assembly that had all the members in attendance .

Alh. Zanna Ali pledged to continue with the good work of his predecessor , saying he will ensure that the cordial relationship between the legislature and the executive is maintained for effective implementation of government’s programme policies .