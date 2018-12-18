Breaking: Tension as Police barricade N/Assembly gate

…staff denied entry; PASAN members turn main gate to football pitch

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – Tension is rife within the periphery of the National Assembly especially at the main gate opposite the Federal Secretariat , Abuja as stern looking police men mount guards, preventing staff, journalists and traders from accessing the complex.

Everyone who had made it early to the assembly for either work or business was stopped at the gate.

Our correspondent was not spared as he was stopped at first entrance adjacent the federal secretariat by the police who barricaded the road with their vehicles.

He was eventually redirected to the second entrance close to the building housing the office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

It is not certain who gave the orders but what is known is that National Assembly workers under an umbrella name of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN are on strike declared on Monday to protest a backlog of unpaid allowances and arrears.

Most of the members were seen playing football at the main gate, a development that showed that activities have been paralyzed inside.

Sources said that there is not a single staff inside the building as all the infrastructures such as water and light were shut down by the striking workers.

It is uncertain whether the presentation of the 2019 budget by President Mohammadu Buhari would still hold tomorrow ( Wednesday).

It will be recalled that the president had last week written to the leadership of the National Assembly on the subject matter.