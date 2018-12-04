Breaking: Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu dumps APC, joins  AA

By Anthony Ogbonna

Mr. Uche Nwosu, son in-law to the Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, party for Action Alliance(AA).

Okorocha withdraws staff from deputy gov’s office

Mr. Nwosu made this known on Tuesday when he spoke to newsmen at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri.

Nwosu who had just arrived from Abuja, said he has jettisoned his governorship ambition under the APC because the party reigns with “injustice, impunity, and lack of respect for party’s constitution.”

He said he will now pursue his ambition under his new party.

According to him, all the APC supporters had defected with him.

He however said that his new party, AA, will cooperate with APC to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari emerges victorious in the coming elections.

“We are going to work with APC to deliver Imo State to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We will deliver Governor Rochas Okorocha as senator because Action Alliance has no senatorial candidate in Orlu zone.

“I have no problem with President Muhammadu Buhari. My headache is the National Chairman of APC.

“It is a divine project and we are ready for the election. It is inter-party marriage between AA and APC in Imo State.

“We will work with APC to deliver President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Rochas Okorocha, myself and all our candidates.”