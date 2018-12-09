Breaking: Ogboru does not deserve our Votes – Ukwuani APC

Some leaders of All Progressives Congress Ukwuani Chapter in Delta State have threatened to withdraw their support for Chief Great Ogboru, the Gubernatorial Candidate of APC for the 2019 Election in the state if APC does not reverse the unlawful substitution of Comr. Dave Ochonogor as House of Assembly Candidate for Ukwuani State Constituency.

The decision was reached in a meeting convened by Comr. Dave Ochonogor to thank APC faithful’s for Voting massively for him in the Primary Election.

Recall that on the 6th of October 2018 APC Conducted her Primary Election to Elect their House of Assembly Candidate for Ukwuani Constituency at Evidence Motors Obiaruku under close monitoring by INEC, DSSS, Police and SIB, and Comr. Dave Ochonogor who scored the highest votes ahead of three other Aspirants was declared the winner by the Chairman of the Election Committee,

According to Ochonogor.”The Primary Election was further upheld by Prof. Osunbor National Appeal Committee and Comr. Dave Ochonogor was reaffirmed as the winner.

“But one Eze Omolu, an aid to Great Ogboru who came last in the Primaries was used to substitute Comr. Dave Ochonogor”.

Vanguard learned that the matter is now before the Federal High Court.