Breaking: N2.5 b fraud: DSS finally releases Aisha Buhari’s ADC to police

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

After more than three months incarceration in its custody, the Department of State Services, Wednesday, released the Aide-de-Camp to the Wife of the President, Mr. Sani Mohammed Baba-Inna, to the police.



Incidentally, it was the police that handed over Baba-Inna, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, to the DSS on the 22 of September 2018 for further interrogation after he had been arrested over claim that he collected over N2.5 billion from powerful elements on behalf of the President’s wife.

It was claimed at the time that it was Aisha, who ordered the police high command to pick up Baba-Inna and to compel him to cough out the huge amount.

After being detained for some days and his house searched, the police found nothing more than N1,200 cash in the embattled police officer’s apartment and a bank balance of N30,000 in his account and thereafter opted to call in the DSS.

However, the spokesman for the DSS, Mr. Peter Afunanya, confirmed in a statement made available to Vanguard that Baba-Inna had been freed from the custody of the security agency.

Afunanya said: “The Department of State Services wishes to inform the public that it has released Sani Mohammed BABA-INNA (CSP), ADC to the First Lady and Wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha BUHARI. He has been handed over to the Police for further administrative action.

“It will be recalled that BABA-INNA was, on 22nd of September, 2018, handed to the Service by the Police authorities for detailed investigations. He had been accused of defamation of character and unduly using his Office and that of the First Lady to fraudulently extort and obtain money from sources. He was alleged to have carried out the illegal and other unethical activities in the name of the First Lady on whose behalf he falsely claimed to have acted.

“Investigation, however, disclosed that he was never, at any given time or circumstance, directly or indirectly, instructed, by the First Lady, to act or collect, in her name, money or material gifts from any person(s) or group(s).

“In line with standard procedures expected in handling a matter of this nature, BABA-INNA is returned to the Police for appropriate regimental action.

“Accordingly, the details of the investigation report have also been forwarded to the relevant authorities,” the agency said.