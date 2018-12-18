Breaking: Ex Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, aides killed in Abuja

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – IMMEDIATE past Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh was shot dead Tuesday in Abuja.

Badeh, who served under ex-President Good luck Jonathan, was killed Tuesday evening by unknown gunmen,while reportedly returning from his farm.

Two of his aides were reportedly kidnapped after he was shot.

The Nigerian Air Force confirmed the death of the former Defence chief in a statement by its spokesman,Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

The statement, tagged:”Death of former CDS Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh,read thus:”It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Sabundu Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.‬

“On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest. Details later. “