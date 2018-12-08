Breaking News
BREAKING: Chelsea ends Man city’s premier league unbeaten Run

By Bankole Emmanuel

Sarri’s Chelsea put up a great performance to end the unbeaten run of Man city at Stamford Bridge.
Kante lashed onto a loose ball from Hazard to produce the first goal of the match in 44 minutes of the first half..

The match resumed with a continued intensity with which it ended in first half with Man city hold larger part of possession.

Chelsea however made city pay for pressing through a counter attacking football that results in a corner kick that led to the second goal from David Luiz.

The win lifted Chelsea back to third place above Arsenal on goal difference and Tottenham with a game spare.


