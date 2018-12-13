Breaking: Buhari to present 2019 budget to NASS on 19th

President Muhammadu Buhari is to present the 2019 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of National Assembly on Wednesday the 19th of December.

Recalled that on yesterday the Federal Executive Council, FEC, Wednesday, blamed the National Assembly for the delay in presentation of the 2019 Appropriation Bill.



The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, while briefing, State House correspondents after the weekly FEC meeting Wednesday presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that the budget estimate was ready for presentation to the National Assembly.

2019 budget ready, Buhari waiting for NASS

Read more at: