Breaking: Buhari jets out to Niger Republic to attend anniversary celebrations

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari departs Abuja Tuesday on a one-day official trip to Zinder, the Republic of Niger to participate in the programme of activities marking the 60th anniversary of the formal Proclamation of the Republic of Niger.

At the invitation of President Mahamadou Issoufou, President Buhari will join fellow West African leaders as Special Guest of Honour as Nigeria’s northern neighbour commemorates December 18, 1958, the date of its founding as a Republic and the creation of the Presidency even before it gained complete Independence from France on August 3, 1960.

The participation of the Nigerian leader is in furtherance of the deep historical and cultural relations between the governments and people of both friendly nations.

Activities lined up for the celebrations in the ancient south-central town and former capital of Niger which lies 240km north of Kano, include military parade, cultural and artistic displays.

President Buhari will be accompanied by Governors Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai and Adegboyega Oyetola of Jigawa, Kaduna and Osun States, respectively.

Also on the delegation is the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim.