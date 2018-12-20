Breaking: Amnesty International’s report on Nigeria -concocted, unrealistic-FG

The Federal Government on Thursday dismissed as concocted and unrealistic the latest report by Amnesty International that the administration has failed to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of farmers/ herders clashes thereby emboldening killings in the country.

The Minister of Information, Alhaj8 Lai Mohamed, said at a media briefing in Abuja that the report did not take I to account the strident efforts the Nigerian government had been making to checkmate killings and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He asked why AI does not condemn and document the killing, absuction and maiming of soldiers, policemen and other security personnel by insurgents but was more keen on attacking the military whenever they move to check insurgency.

Mohammed said: ” Let me say that I have gone through the statement by the Amnesty International on this. One thing they got right in their report is the

cause of the killings. Amnesty said the root cause of this conflict has nothing to do with religion or ethnicity; and that it is largely about land and access to grazing.

“That is correct and confirms what we have been saying that the clashes are a result of environmental factors that have made the contest for resources, especially land and water, very keen, demographic factors and, sometimes, sheer criminality.

“But they are wrong, very wrong to suggest that the government has done nnothing to stem the killings. I think their report is largely outdated.

Everyone knows that the killings resulting from the farmers-herders clashes, and indeed killings from cattle rustling and nother causes, have gone down drastically. “This didn’t happen by accident, but by a concerted and determined efforts by the Buhari Administration. Let me list some of the actions that led to the ndrastic reduction in the killings,” the minister said.

…details later