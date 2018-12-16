Boy runs mad while trying to withdraw cash from ATM in Delta

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele – There was pandemonium Sunday morning when a 28 year old boy, Jeffrey Otite, who had gone to make withdrawal from an Automated Teller Machine along Okpe Road in Sapele, Delta State started behaving abnormally.

The incident which happened along Okpe road by Akintola witnessed a massive crowd as early as 6.30am. A source who spoke to Vanguard said Jeffrey came on a motorcycle that morning ” he walked into the ATM box and the next thing we saw was Jeffrey shouting on top of his voice. He starting pulling his clothes and talking gibberish, that was what attracted passerby to the scene” the man who craved anonymity said.

However a young man who simply called himself Onyokpe said Jeffrey had been sick ” he has this high fever I know his parents has been treating, so I think this is what is worrying him” he said.

The crowd probably enjoying the show was said to have broken into scream of “Ghana Burger!” Ghana Burger!” another name for Yahoo boys, while clapping along the chanting.

Jeffrey was later tied up by good Samaritans before his relatives took him away in a blue Toyota Camry.