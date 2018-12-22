Booing of Buhari: ‘PDP lawmakers behaved like kids, gangsters’

The No Alternative To Buhari-Osinbajo 2019 (NATBO 2019), a polictical campaign group has expressed displeasure over the attitude of opposition lawmaker who jeered at the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the budget presentation.

In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, National Coordinator of the Group, Vincent Uba, described the action of the lawmakers as not befitting of persons who are supposed to be honourable,



He said that the jeering made the lawmakers seem like they were kindergartens, stressing that it was an embarrassment to the legislative arm and to the nation.

“We view the action of the lawmakers as if they were kindergartens, exhibiting political rascality and gangsterism capable of smearing the image, reputation and credibility of Nigeria that have continued to rise in the international community since the current administration assumed office.

“In as much as democracy bestows freedom of expression on the citizenry, that freedom is not absolute to the level of embarrassing the Nigerian nation in an attempt to get at the sitting President because of his endearing popularity before the electorate in the run-up to the presidential election in a few weeks.

“Despite the vexatious attacks and obvious acts of frustration that the national assembly has meted out on President Buhari since he assumed office three and a half years ago, he has grown thick-skin to allow democratic peace to reign.

“It is expected that the distinguished and honourable members of the hallowed chambers would have been above board on such an suspicious occasion of budget presentation by the president,” he said.

The group wondered why the lawmakers atill went about with the titles: ‘Distinguished and Honourable’, when they could not behave in manners that befit those titles.

Uba said that the President since his election had not meddled with the activity of the Legislative arm and as such did not understand why some lawmakers would stoop so low as to display these recalcitrant acts against a respected and disciplined icon of the nation.

“Ironically, these opposition law makers are campaigning to come back in few weeks to drag us back to the days of throwing chairs and flexing muscles in the chambers.

“We thank President Buhari, who in his characteristic manner, handled the situation with maturity and calmness, an indication that he is truly an elder statesman and father of the nation,” the statement read.