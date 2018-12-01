Boko Haram: Women stage solidarity rally to thank Buhari over troops’ successes 

…Pay tributes to fallen heroes

The Women Arise for Change and Good Governance (WACN) has staged a solidarity rally in appreciation of President Muhammadu Buhari over his fight against insurgency in the country.

The women group also at the rally paid glowing tributes to soldiers who recently lost their lives in an attack by the Boko Haram insurgents in Melete area of Borno State.

WACN, however, urged the Nigerian military not to be deterred by the unfortunate incident, which it described as a monumental tragedy.

Jaiyetola Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of the group, urged President Buhari to remain steadfast and resolute on his convictions, assuring that Nigerians were strongly behind him.

According to her, “Sir, you are our leader, father, husband and uncle and, we know, you are not only sad, but grieving the loss of our valiant soldiers in Metele, who were attacked and killed in Borno, Northeastern Nigeria. From afar, we sighted your grieving soul and came to wipe your tears.

“We shall remain forever pained at this monumental tragedy. As you reflect over the sorrow visited upon our nation by these irreligious and satanic creatures, incensed by the swords of the devil, we stand firmly behind you.

“The Nigerian women you are seeing now have decided to stand with you in this tormenting moment of the nation. We have prayed and invoked the spirit of Almighty God to put an end to the scourge of Boko Haram terrorism. We are unanimously chorusing NO to the evil forces within which have besieged our land.

“Nigerian women have passed an irrevocable vote of confidence in your leadership and the exceptional performances of troops in the battlefield against Boko Haram. This is a battle they must win and they have already won it several times. Therefore, no amount of distractions should deter us from finally conquering the enemy after our country.

“Once again, Nigerian women are pleading with you Mr. President not to let us and the nation down by either succumbing to the antics of enemies or be distracted by the effects of the recent attacks on Metele. It is one community Boko Haram terrorists have been fruitlessly attempting to recapture month, after month.

“Boko Haram have made several attempts to capture Metele which are usually repelled by Nigerian troops. Mr. President must remain focused on rescuing the country from the claws of evil men.”

Security Operatives from the Presidential Villa who received the women commended the orderly manner of the rally and promised to deliver their messages to the appropriate channels.