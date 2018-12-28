Boko Haram: North-east residents commend military in fight against terrorism

Residents of the north-east have continued to praise the gallantry of the Nigerian troops fighting Boko Haram over their efforts to keep the country safe.

Speaking on behalf of the people, a civil society organization, the North East Coalition against Terrorism (NECAT) has commended the gallantry of the military in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria. This was contained in a press statement signed by its secretary general, Nasir Babagana in Maiduguri, Borno State on Friday.

“The North East Coalition Against Terrorism commends the military for the sustained war against Boko Haram terrorists in northeast Nigeria in the past three years and the numerous achievements it has recorded within that period particularly throughout the festive season.”

The statement further added that “the gallantry displayed by the military in the ongoing military operations in northeast Nigeria and other parts of the country is worthy of commendation.”

“The Nigerian military has indeed displayed an unalloyed commitment to protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria as against what some mischief makers want members of the unsuspecting public to believe.”

According to the group, recent activities of the terrorists to regroup around some parts of northern Borno have been successfully repelled by the Nigerian troops despite concerns being raised in some quarters for further arming of the Army to perform their duties.

“The case of Baga in Kukawa local government area is one of those cases where words merchants have so decided to mislead members of the unsuspecting public to believe that the town is under the control of Boko Haram terrorists.”

Nasir Babagana also stated that since the military recaptured the town from Boko Haram terrorists in 2015, the city has been under the firm control of the military.

“it is highly misleading to state that the town of Baga has fallen again to Boko Haram terrorist by some section of the media. While it is safe to say that there may have been a fierce battle between the military and the Boko Haram terrorists but to say that Boko Haram terrorists succeeded in dislodging the military base in Baga is not a true representation of the state of things in Baga.”

The statement further highlighted the need for all and sundry to extend support to the Nigeria Military in the battle against terrorism in Nigeria. “This is a charge to all well-meaning Nigerians to rally round the military to ensure that Boko Haram is completely decimated in no time.

It would be recalled that Nigeria’s military recaptured Baga from Boko Haram in 2015 after the town was overrun in the worst massacre of the Boko Haram group.