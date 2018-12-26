Boko Haram kidnapping of women, children: PDP agents to blame – Group

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been blamed for causing the emergence of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist sect abducting women and children in some part of the country.

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) in Nigeria, which made this claim, observed that these attacks by the terrorist group have changed from what was the norm to now exclusively targeting military formations, ambush of troops and sack of towns and villages.

Jonathan Audu, Secretary General of the group, while addressing the media on Wednesday, alleged that there was an established pattern of the attacks taking place which it said is caused by the attitude of the PDP.

“Analyses show that the killing and kidnapping of innocent women and children by Boko Haram allows the PDP to have instances it can use to accuse the federal government of allowing civilians to be killed.

The group claimed the attacks by the terrorist group is to infuse fear on the electorate not to come out and vote during 2019 elections.

“According to the intelligence we have received, as the elections draw closer, the objective is to make every inch of the country feel unsafe for Nigerians so that they can be deceived into thinking that the incumbent president has failed in securing their lives and property.

“It is the most inhumane form of deception ever carried out by humans on earth especially when it involves abusing human lives and depriving people of their lives.

“The moderate elements in the PDP must give up those responsible for this evil so that they can distance themselves and the party from the bad eggs among them.

“Nigerians should take the PDP to task. They should insist that the party come clean and explain to the nation how it allowed thugs to be recruited in its name. Where this party fails to comply, Nigerians should punish it as they deem fit because the safety of citizens is above the interest of one political party.

“The international community should note the extent the PDP is willing to go to in its desperation to win elections,” the group said.